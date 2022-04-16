Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainians brave mines to mourn the dead

04/16/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Signs on the gates of this cemetery in Ukraine's Trostyanets carry a warning: inside there are landmines.

But that doesn't stop Natalia Evdokimova from visiting her son.

23-year-old Dmytro was killed while serving for the Ukrainian military near Kharkiv on March 29.

"We were afraid, thinking, maybe some of the Russian fascists are still here and will blow up the grave. We put a photo of him there, how he always was, always smiling. Always cheerful. Always positive. He had many friends, who came, who responded to us, who phoned him from all over Ukraine."

Trostyanets is only around 20 miles drive from the Russian border and was occupied by Russian forces for around a month.

The area was retaken by Ukrainian soldiers in late March but still suffers shelling.

Cemetery manager Olena Matvienko says the Russians laid mines sporadically across graves.

It has been partially de-mined, she says, but there are areas that are too dangerous to access and they are unsure as to how many mines remain.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aChina's regulator says Didi delisting does not concern other U.S. listed Chinese firms
RE
11:24aRussia hits Kyiv, Lviv and presses offensive in ruins of Mariupol
RE
11:22aU.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs
RE
11:19aTaliban authorities summon Pakistani envoy to protest military strikes
RE
11:08aDidi sets shareholder meeting to vote on U.S. delisting plans
RE
11:05aSpanish village changes its name to Ukraine in show of solidarity
RE
10:59aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:58aBiden to host a summit of ASEAN leaders in Washington in May - White House
RE
10:57aBiden to host a summit of ASEAN leaders in Washington in May - White House
RE
10:48aSouth Africa braces for more flooding as rains restart in east
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
4Starbucks CEO Schultz says days of 'false promises' are over
5Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

HOT NEWS