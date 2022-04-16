Ukrainians brave mines to mourn the dead

But that doesn't stop Natalia Evdokimova from visiting her son.

23-year-old Dmytro was killed while serving for the Ukrainian military near Kharkiv on March 29.

"We were afraid, thinking, maybe some of the Russian fascists are still here and will blow up the grave. We put a photo of him there, how he always was, always smiling. Always cheerful. Always positive. He had many friends, who came, who responded to us, who phoned him from all over Ukraine."

Trostyanets is only around 20 miles drive from the Russian border and was occupied by Russian forces for around a month.

The area was retaken by Ukrainian soldiers in late March but still suffers shelling.

Cemetery manager Olena Matvienko says the Russians laid mines sporadically across graves.

It has been partially de-mined, she says, but there are areas that are too dangerous to access and they are unsure as to how many mines remain.