Ukrainians buy generators, gas burners ahead of winter

10/15/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
STORY: In a home improvement store in capital Kyiv, some shoppers told Reuters on Saturday (October 15) they feel a need to be prepared for electricity blackouts.

"There is a significant rise in demand. We are seeing a significant rise in sales of power generators, charging systems, battery-powered flashlights, and also people are buying wood-burning stoves for private houses," said Maryna Shelest, the store's deputy commercial director.

Russian missiles and drones struck Ukrainian targets 128 times over three days this week, hitting 28 power supply installations, the Ukraine government said. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government said power has been restored for millions of people, but warned citizens to prepare for more blackouts and asked people to cut down on their electricity consumption wherever possible.

The government is urging citizens to stock up on warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries while also asking people to limit their use of "energy-guzzling" appliances like ovens and washing machines during peak consumption times.


