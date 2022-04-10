Ukrainians fleeing Odesa arrive in Romania

Odesa region spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on Friday (April 8) they did not see any signs that Russian forces are preparing a landing operation from the Black Sea.

In an online briefing, Bratchuk said the region had been hit by missile strikes late on Thursday (April 7), which caused an as yet unknown number of casualties.

The Russian news agency Tass reported on Friday (April 8) that Russia had destroyed a training center for foreign mercenaries north of Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Since the start of the war, Romanian Border Police has reported a total of 659,064 people crossing from Ukraine to Romania.