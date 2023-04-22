STORY: Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, earlier suggested both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the war, and that the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying they were prolonging the war.

Ukrainian refugee Yana Kolomiiets took part in the protest and told Reuters she felt "terrible" when she heard Lula's comments. "It has made me so upset because I don't know how the president of Brazil can support Putin... this killer," the visibly upset 27-year-old said.

Mykola Shymonyak, vice president of Portugal's Ukrainian Association, said his group staged the protest because of Lula's comments. "The way he interpreted Russian aggression against Ukraine and the way he put Ukraine and Russia on the same level, an aggressor and a victim, we were completely shocked by his statements."

The association delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy to express their discontent. It was given to Brazil's ambassador and a government minister, who told reporters afterwards, "Brazil and president Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end this conflict."