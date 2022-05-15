Ukrainians proud and hopeful after Eurovision win

And they're also hopeful of another victory in their battle against invading Russian forces.

Liubov Savinkova was out in the capital's streets on Sunday (May 15).

"We were very happy with Ukraine's victory, and we hope that we will win not only at Eurovision. I was overwhelmed with emotions when Iceland came out with Ukrainian flags, and also when Kalush spoke for Azovstal.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest in Italy on Saturday (May 14) night with their entry "Stefania".

They rode a wave of public support that was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Housewife Nataliia Suvorova said it was important Ukraine be able to host the competition next year, despite the fighting.

The bookmakers had made Kalush the clear favorite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million.

It's the third time that Ukraine has won the competition.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation", was excluded.