Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukrainians proud and hopeful after Eurovision win

05/15/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Kyiv residents say they're proud after Ukraine's Eurovision song contest win.

And they're also hopeful of another victory in their battle against invading Russian forces.

Liubov Savinkova was out in the capital's streets on Sunday (May 15).

"We were very happy with Ukraine's victory, and we hope that we will win not only at Eurovision. I was overwhelmed with emotions when Iceland came out with Ukrainian flags, and also when Kalush spoke for Azovstal.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest in Italy on Saturday (May 14) night with their entry "Stefania".

They rode a wave of public support that was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Housewife Nataliia Suvorova said it was important Ukraine be able to host the competition next year, despite the fighting.

The bookmakers had made Kalush the clear favorite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million.

It's the third time that Ukraine has won the competition.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation", was excluded.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pSweden to seek NATO membership as ruling party drops 73-year opposition
RE
01:42pSweden to seek NATO membership as ruling party drops 73-year opposition
RE
01:39pUkrainian troops holding destroyed village believe Russians withdrawing across border
RE
01:38pIndia's Adani acquire controlling stake in Holcim's India business in $10.5 billion deal
RE
01:37pMcConnell sees Wednesday U.S. Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
01:31pNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
RE
01:31pNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
RE
01:18pSwiss voters approve 'Lex Netflix' TV streaming funding law
RE
01:15pGunman who killed 10 in NY supermarket attack was on authorities' radar
RE
01:02pWorld leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS