STORY: Kyiv residents Ivan Sporysh and Olha Shyshman reacted to the bills that provide $60.84 billion for the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities.

"It gives us a chance to get weapons as soon as possible and kick the Russian invaders out of Ukraine," said Sporysh.

"We either end the war on terms that are very unfair to us, or keep on fighting with the aid that we get," said Shyshman.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his thanks, saying U.S. lawmakers moved to keep "history on the right track."

The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week, sending it to Biden to sign into law.