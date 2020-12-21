Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UltFone Releases Christmas and New Year Giveaways and Flash Deals

12/21/2020 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- UltFone has proudly announced amazing UltFone iOS Data Manager giveaway for Christmas 2020. Moreover, UltFone has also announced several promotional campaigns, including Giveaway, Flash Sales and 60% OFF Deals.

UltFone New Year Specials

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- UltFone has proudly announced amazing UltFone iOS Data Manager giveaway for Christmas 2020. Moreover, UltFone has also announced several promotional campaigns, including Giveaway, Flash Sales and 60% OFF Deals. With its staggering 60% discount, users will also be able to get an additional $5 coupon. The event time is from Dec 21, 2020 to Jan 8, 2021.

"UltFone will always support every holiday, but Christmas is the King of all Holidays, which is why we are launching a wide range of deals." Said the CEO of UltFone, while talking about the newly giveaways and discount offers. "You can get your special gift from UltFone in this event." He added.

Get UltFone free license code for iOS Data Manager

UltFone iOS Data Manager is a one-stop solution to backup/restore/manage/transfer iOS data and easily backup and restore 30+ file types without network or space limit. With UltFone iOS Data Manager, you can easily manage photos, videos, music, messages, contacts, documents and other important files by importing, exporting, deleting. Users just share the campaign on the social network and then fill in the email address to get the free UltFone iOS Data Manager 1 Month license code.

Flash Sales from UltFone - 75% OFF

UltFone will give the lowest annual prices for two well-known products. UltFone WhatsApp Transfer can directly transfer WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business between Android and iPhone. Use this software, backup and restore also have a more flexible and convenient way. UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker will easily remove screen time passcode without data loss. Its' three powerful attack modes to ensure high recovery rate.

60% Deals and Coupon

Just copy and paste the 5% coupon code ultfone5usdoff at checkout to save money. Users can use this coupon code to buy most of the UltFone software. Up to 60% big Deals.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.ultfone.com/holiday-sales.html

About UltFone

UltFone is composed of a group of tech talents. It is not only committed to improving the quality of products and the user experience, but also adopting continuously advanced technology to create new products and cater for the needs of users. More information: https://www.ultfone.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultfone/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ultfone

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltFoneOfficial

News Source: UltFone

Related link: https://www.ultfone.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ultfone-releases-christmas-and-new-year-giveaways-and-flash-deals/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Machinists Win Support for Members in Long-Overdue Relief Bill, But Much More is Needed
PU
03:02pS&P 500 pares losses as U.S. stimulus passage expected
RE
02:59pEU considers new proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News
RE
02:58pDelta Air Lines requiring COVID testing for NY-bound UK travelers
RE
02:56pEU considers new proposal on fishing rights from UK - Bloomberg News
RE
02:55pUltFone Releases Christmas and New Year Giveaways and Flash Deals
SE
02:53pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. to publish list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties
RE
02:51pNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil
RE
02:51pNew COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and oil
RE
02:50pDelta confirms it will require pre-departure covid testing before passengers leave uk to come to new york -- airline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks hit by worst selloff in almost two months on new virus strain fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ