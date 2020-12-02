Ultimus Names Kelly Ramsey Gooch to Lead Client Relationship Management for Private Fund Administration

Seasoned financial executive brings 25 years of experience in strategic client-facing roles

CINCINNATI, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to welcome Kelly Ramsey Gooch as Executive Vice President, Client Relationship Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint, the firm’s private fund administration services group.

Gooch joined Ultimus LeverPoint in October 2020, bringing 25 years of experience at large fund administrators in senior-level and executive client-facing positions within the registered and private fund administration business. In her role at Ultimus LeverPoint, she is responsible for the development and execution of the relationship management strategy and leading the day-to-day client relationship management efforts to drive client satisfaction, retention and growth.



In alignment with Ultimus’ relationship management model, Gooch works closely with the Ultimus LeverPoint relationship management team and clients to focus on strategic engagements with clients, client satisfaction and communication. She is also responsible for internal accountability through planning, advocacy, day-to-day interaction, and best practices designed to drive understanding of clients’ business priorities, deepen client relationships, and help them achieve results.



Prior to joining Ultimus LeverPoint, Gooch’s career focused on developing relationships with alternative asset management clients and driving client satisfaction, having served in key roles with several large, global service providers. In addition to relationship management, Gooch’s experience includes fund administration, operations management, investor services, project management, business development, and client implementations.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly in this key leadership role,” said David MacPhee , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus LeverPoint. “Her insights and skills in cultivating and building on client relationships at the most senior levels are well-known in the industry and are second to none. She has a proven track record as an accomplished, integrity-driven professional and a well-earned reputation as the ‘go-to’ person for getting things done.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman said that the addition of Gooch to the Ultimus LeverPoint executive team represents the continued investment in the firm’s client-centric culture and commitment to excellence. “Our client relationships are obviously the foundation of our business, and we continue to invest in the very best resources in the industry—both in terms of talent and technology—to develop strong partnerships with our clients,” he said. “By combining those same values with her exceptional skills and industry experience, Kelly is a driving force in leading our client relationship efforts, both strategically and operationally.”

Gooch received her B.S. in Accounting from Ramapo College of New Jersey and her M.S. in Leadership from Duquesne University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Strategic Leadership.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (ULP) is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. The firm provides accounting and fund administration solutions to over 205 firms with approximately $110B in assets. ULP’s asset management clients represent a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $19B AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of fund management firms – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, ULP’s team of over 225 associates provides operational excellence, in order to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit ultimusleverpoint . com .

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

