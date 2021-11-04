Log in
Ultivue to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/04/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Ultivue, an industry leader in multiplexing tools for tissue biomarker analysis, will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference to be held November 15th – 17, 2021. The conference incorporates presentations and innovative panel discussions hosted by senior leadership in the health care industry.

Ultivue’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Corriveau, and Chief Financial Offer, Richard C. Malabre, will present at 9:20 am ET on November 17. Interested parties may listen to the presentation using the following link: Ultivue Stifel Presentation

“We look forward to meeting investors and sharing our vision for continued rapid growth and exciting new products. Ultivue is at the forefront of innovation for tissue-based assays providing critical insights to researchers and pathologists from precious samples” said Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.

Stifel hosts several client conferences and events each year, attracting top institutional investors as well as leading companies in their sectors of focus.


© Business Wire 2021
