Ultra Consultants : Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Marketing Director to Drive Growth and Expansion Goals

As Digital Transformation in Manufacturing and Distribution Surges, New Marketing Efforts Will Help Crystalize the Value and Benefits of Ultra as Trusted Advisor

Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Wilson as Director of Marketing.

The move comes as Ultra Consultants is seeing greater demand for its consulting services as organizations accelerate their digital transformation efforts to address new and emerging requirements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption.

Wilson will spearhead the firm’s reinvigorated brand and marketing strategy to support growth and expansion goals. In addition, she will lead a key initiative to leverage the collective experience of the firm’s 40-plus consultants to help organizations utilize the remote workforce and digital workflows for business continuity and “new normal”, post-COVID socially distanced operations. She will also build and execute demand generation strategies to increase pipeline and revenue through a data-driven, multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM) approach.

An experienced strategic marketing leader, Wilson brings more than 15 years of experience in the manufacturing, higher education and software sectors. Prior to joining Ultra Consultants, she led the marketing team at global logistics software provider ProShip, Inc., where she helped grow strong, double-digit growth in sales pipeline and software revenues. Wilson received her bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“Manufacturers and distributors are making pandemic pivots and navigating a myriad of industry disruptors,” said Jeff Carr, Founder and CEO of Ultra Consultants. “Now is the time to assess which business process improvements and technology capabilities are needed, and which best practices can be employed. Carolyn is a proven performer who will help ensure we have the right foundation and sales and marketing strategy to guide our efforts in providing vital resources to help support this journey.”

“In this era of unprecedented business disruption,” Wilson adds, “many organizations need a trusted advisor to de-risk and accelerate the selection and implementation process, and increase the value derived from enterprise solutions and improve business performance. The Ultra Consultants team is well respected and highly experienced, and we’ll be working to provide resources and thought leadership to guide our customers in successfully navigating ‘the new normal.’”

About Ultra Consultants

Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company’s services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at ultraconsultants.com.

