Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Get Your Fire Table Ready for Winter

10/08/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

The holidays and winter are just around the corner. Yet, you still want to spend time outside. A fire table is the answer, and here's
how to get it ready.

It's a perfect time to get your fire table ready for winter.

It's important to keep your gas fire table clean and to properly maintain it before covering it for winter storage. This ensures your long-lasting enjoyment for many years.

Fall is a great time to get it ready while the weather is still nice.

Here are eight tips for prepping your gas fire pit/table for winter storage:

  1. Remove leaves and dirt from the burner. This includes rocks or any other debris that may have found its way into your fire pit during the summer.
  2. Close gas valve on fire pit base or shut off gas line for natural gas.
  3. Shut off and remove propane tank from base. Store the tank properly for the winter.
  4. Remove glass wind guard. Remove any accessories you don't want to leave outside. Store all indoors.
  5. Remove glass fire gems or fire media from burner. (You can do this in winter or spring.)
  6. Cover Fire Burner with burner cover.
  7. Wipe down your fire pit top and burner to make sure all debris is cleared before covering.
  8. Cover your fire pit table with a vinyl cover to protect it until you are ready to use it again!

Don't have a fire table? Stop by any one of our three locations and see our great selection!

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 03:04:07 UTC
