Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Grilled Blood Orange Mimosa

12/31/2020 | 03:39pm EST
Pop a bottle and cheer the crew this weekend with these Grilled Blood Orange Mimosas. Grill blood oranges and throw them in a flute with that classic combo of champagne and OJ.

Ingredients

3 blood orange, halved
2 Tablespoon granulated sugar
1 Bottle sparkling wine
Thyme sprigs, for garnish

Instructions

When ready to cook, set Traeger temperature to 375℉ and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.

When the grill is hot, dip the cut side of the orange halves in sugar and place cut side down directly on the grill grate.

Grill the oranges for 10-15 minutes or until grill marks develop.

Remove from the grill and let cool at room temperature.

When cool enough to handle, juice the oranges and strain through a fine strainer removing any pulp.

Pour 5 oz of sparkling wine into each glass and top with 1 oz blood orange juice.

Garnish with a sprig of thyme. Enjoy!

Recipe and photo from Traeger.

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 20:38:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
