Ultra Modern Pool And Patio : Pineapple Boat Shrimp Stir Fry

Are you looking for a fresh, summery meal that tastes great and leaves you feel healthy? Try this recipe for Pineapple Boat Shrimp Stir Fry - you'll love it!

Ingredients

1 pineapple

1 lb. shelled, deveined shrimp

1 bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

2 tbsp canola oil

¼ cup teriyaki sauce

2 tbsp Big Green Egg Vidalia Onion® Sriracha Barbecue Sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 cup cooked white rice

2 scallions, chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions

Set the Big Green Egg for direct cooking without a convEGGtor with the EGGspander convEGGtor Basket and wok at 350°F/177°C.

Cut the pineapple in half lengthwise. Remove and reserve the interior fruit leaving ½ inch to ¾ inch of flesh along the edges. Cut the remaining fruit into chunks and set aside.

Before the cook make sure all the ingredients are near the EGG. Close the draft door and leave the lid open to the EGG while cooking with the wok.

Add the canola oil into the wok. Once the wok is very hot, carefully add bell peppers cook for about two minutes. Season the shrimp with salt and then add to the wok. Cook another two minutes. When the shrimp are almost cooked, add the teriyaki sauce, Vidalia Onion Sriracha Barbecue sauce, one cup of the reserved pineapple chunks and lime juice. Cook for another 2 minutes or until the shrimp are fully cooked.

Remove from the wok from the EGG. Serve the stir fry with the rice in the cored pineapple. Garnish with chopped scallions and enjoy!

Recipe and photo from Big Green Egg. Thank you to Melissa's Produce for the pineapple that inspired this recipe.