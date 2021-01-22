Log in
Ultra Resources Inc. – Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held on February 12, 2021

01/22/2021 | 08:25pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“the Company”) announces the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company will be held at Suite 700 – 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3T5, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Incorrect information appeared in the Management Information Circular sent to shareholders. The Company regrets the error.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ULTRA RESOURCES INC.

« Kiki Smith »

Kiki Smith
CFO

About Ultra Resources Inc.
Ultra Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of gold, copper and lithium assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, and hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Facsimile: 604 909-4682
Email: kiki@ultraresources.com
Website: www.ultraresourcesinc.com
or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


