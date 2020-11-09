Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Geography, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:01am EST

The new ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005022/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Introduction of Stringent Water Quality Laws,” says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The introduction of stringent water quality laws is one of the major factors driving UV disinfection equipment market growth. To improve water quality, the governments of several countries across the world have started introducing strict laws that state minimum water quality, demand water quality improvement, and mandate the usage of disinfection technologies. The increasing awareness of the importance of balancing the environment and industrial development will induce more countries, especially the developing economies, to introduce policies that mandate the usage of disinfection techniques such as ultra-light.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size to grow by USD 2.06 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 12.63%.
  • The growing popularity of UV technology for disinfection is mainly attributed to the use of this technology in the provision of safe drinking water, especially in the residential sector.
  • The demand for UV disinfection equipment is expected to increase due to the growing incidence of communicable diseases, which are caused by poor access to potable water as well as poor hygiene practices.

Regional Analysis

  • 33% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The growing demand for potable drinking water, increasing investments in setting up new R&D facilities for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic will significantly drive the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period.
  • China and Japan are the key markets for ultraviolet disinfection equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
  • The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Application (Drinking water, Wastewater, Industrial water, and Others).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lumalier Corp., SITA Srl, and Xylem Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aTRYG A/S : announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
AQ
02:20aON BEACH : warns of hit to capacity from new travel ban
RE
02:20aBrent crude tops $40 as Biden's win buoys risk-taking
RE
02:20aAZURE MINERALS : High Grade Nickel-Copper Sulphides Confirmed at Andover
PU
02:19aReliance's deal talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum - ET Now
RE
02:17aChina's tech industry relieved by Biden win - but not relaxed
RE
02:17aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Net Profit Fell; Proposes Reduced Dividend
DJ
02:16aFIRSTGROUP : agrees covenant amendments for 2021
RE
02:16aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : releases Financial Highlights for 10 months of 2020 (under RAS; non-consolidated)
PU
02:16aORANGE : Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator Telekom Romania Communications
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD. : PHARMARON BEIJING : Acquires Absorption Systems in the USA
2NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day
3SoftBank books $1.3 billion loss from tech stock speculation
4Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency -- 2nd Update
5Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group