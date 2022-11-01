Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

Umuthi Healthcare says FCA misled as works to overturn delisting

11/01/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Umuthi Healthcare Solutions PLC on Tuesday said it was working to have its delisting by the Financial Conduct Authority overturned, after it was suspended and then banned from trading in July over claims that millions of non-existent shares had been sold prior to the company's flotation.

Umuthi is a London-based healthcare firm, which was approved for admission to the London Stock Exchange in March 2021 after developing a smartphone app designed to give doctors working in rural South Africa better access to medicines.

However, trading was suspended in June 2021 after the UK Financial Conduct Authority expressed concerns that some Umuthi shareholders involved in a share exchange agreement prior to trading were unable to trade their shares following the flotation.

On July 4, 2022, the FCA issued a First Supervisory Notice unilaterally cancelling the listing of the company. On August 5, Umuthi referred the FCA's decision to the Upper Tribunal & Tax Chancellery, for an independent re-assessment of the decision.

However, it was not until last week on Friday that the contents of the first notice were published.

Now having access to the details of the notice, Umuthi argued on Tuesday that its contents are incorrect in many respects, and that the FCA has drawn misleading conclusions from the facts submitted.

In a separate notice, Umuthi also distanced itself from shareholder Anthony Morris, appointed by other disgruntled shareholders, otherwise referred to as the "Umuthi Action Group", to represent their interests.

Morris is currently wanted by the South African Police Services on extortion charges. Umuthi said that his shareholding is invalid, and the legal steps to forfeiture are currently taking place. Warrants for his arrest have been issued by authorities in South Africa, Canada and the US.

Looking ahead, Umuthi said it was confident that a reassessment of the case would confirm that the FCA made a mistake in deciding to delist its shares.

The company is currently preparing for the next round at the tribunal, with a view to having the delisting overturned.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.15% 415.96 Real-time Quote.-23.50%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.40% 1869.13 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.35% 7668 Delayed Quote.9.18%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.20% 136.07 Real-time Quote.-23.53%
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aEA Sports™ Unveils All-New FIFA World Cup 2022™ Updates Coming to FIFA 23
BU
11:03aOVERSTOCK.COM, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:03aKeysight to Showcase Innovations in Electronic Design at electronica 2022
BU
11:02aToll Brothers City Living Announces 151 Bay Street In Jersey City Is Now Open for Sale
AQ
11:02aCommunity Health Systems to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
11:01aNatera to Participate in Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
11:01aGates Introduces Carbon Drive Moto X5 Belts to "Unchain" Growing Electric Two-wheeler Market
PR
11:01aStellantis Brands Dominate SEMA Awards; Four Voted Top Trend-setting Vehicles
PR
11:01aAuto Financial Group Signs Integration Agreement with MeridianLink
PR
11:01aAhead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Health Net plans are Available in Nine Counties Across California
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Boston Properties, Exxon Mobil..
2Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
3Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
4Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 20..
5BP 3Q Profit Beat Views; Declares $2.5 Billion Buyback -- Update

HOT NEWS