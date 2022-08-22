Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices

08/22/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday as worries about demand dominated sentiment, though sliding inventories provided some support.

A manufacturing slowdown in top metals consumer China in recent months because of COVID-19 lockdowns has weakened demand for the metal used widely in the power and construction industries.

Economic troubles in the United States and in Europe are also undermining demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,011 a tonne by 0948 GMT.

"Globally, the macro side of things is dampening sentiment. Chinese economic data is weak and confidence is low," said Geordie Wilkes, analyst at trading firm Sucden Financial.

"Rate cuts in China are having a negative affect because it confirms fears that China's economy isn't performing well."

Also weighing on industrial metals are aggressive increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. These have fuelled concern over U.S. manufacturing and boosted the dollar, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Power problems in Europe and China, meanwhile, are expected to reduce metal production and support prices of energy-intensive aluminium and zinc.

"Copper uses a lot less power; it is more resilient," Sucden's Wilkes said, adding that current copper prices are too high. "The next target for us is $7,800."

However, support for copper at about $7,990, the 50-day moving average, could slow losses, as could falling stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME-approved warehouses.

Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 40% of the total 122,575 tonnes also suggest that more copper will leave LME warehouses over coming days.

Concern about copper supplies in the LME system are behind the rising premium for cash metal over the three-month contract. The preium of $26.50 a tonne <CMCU0-3> is its highest since May and compares with an $8 discount a week ago.

Elsewhere, aluminium was down 0.2% at $2,381 a tonne, zinc eased by 0.1% to $3,484, lead rose 0.2% to $2,046, tin slipped 1.8% to $24,350 and nickel was down 0.2% at $22,210.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.18056 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.76995 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.00077 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.52% 0.62036 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.29% 151.9106 Real-time Quote.-14.57%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -0.33% 435.0044 Real-time Quote.-12.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16aOPEC+ missed output targets by 2.9 mln bpd in July, sources say
RE
06:15aIndia bond yields rise for third straight day as inflation fears loom
RE
06:14aBOJ seen cutting growth forecasts on soft spending, says ex-central bank executive
RE
06:12aDEPUTY CHAIR OF UKRAINIAN AGRARIAN COUNCIL : About 30% of ukraini…
RE
06:12aU.S. to spend more than $500 billion on climate over a decade under three laws, study says
RE
06:09aU.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions
RE
06:08aDEPUTY CHAIR OF UKRAINIAN AGRARIAN COUNCIL : In august ukraine wi…
RE
06:07aMARKETMIND : Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
RE
06:06aGerman recession increasingly likely, Bundesbank says
RE
06:06aUncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1German exports beyond the EU slump in July
2Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment
3Angolan opposition leader says one-party state is 'big cancer' of socie..
4Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
5UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports

HOT NEWS