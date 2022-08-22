Uncertain demand prospects undermine copper prices

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday
as worries about demand dominated sentiment, though sliding
inventories provided some support.
A manufacturing slowdown in top metals consumer China in
recent months because of COVID-19 lockdowns has weakened demand
for the metal used widely in the power and construction
industries.
Economic troubles in the United States and in Europe are
also undermining demand.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was down 0.8% at $8,011 a tonne by 0948 GMT.
"Globally, the macro side of things is dampening sentiment.
Chinese economic data is weak and confidence is low," said
Geordie Wilkes, analyst at trading firm Sucden Financial.
"Rate cuts in China are having a negative affect because it
confirms fears that China's economy isn't performing well."
Also weighing on industrial metals are aggressive increases
to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. These have
fuelled concern over U.S. manufacturing and boosted the dollar,
making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers with
other currencies.
Power problems in Europe and China, meanwhile, are expected
to reduce metal production and support prices of
energy-intensive aluminium and zinc.
"Copper uses a lot less power; it is more resilient,"
Sucden's Wilkes said, adding that current copper prices are too
high. "The next target for us is $7,800."
However, support for copper at about $7,990, the 50-day
moving average, could slow losses, as could falling stocks
<MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME-approved warehouses.
Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 40%
of the total 122,575 tonnes also suggest that more copper will
leave LME warehouses over coming days.
Concern about copper supplies in the LME system are behind
the rising premium for cash metal over the three-month contract.
The preium of $26.50 a tonne <CMCU0-3> is its highest since May
and compares with an $8 discount a week ago.
Elsewhere, aluminium was down 0.2% at $2,381 a
tonne, zinc eased by 0.1% to $3,484, lead rose
0.2% to $2,046, tin slipped 1.8% to $24,350 and nickel
was down 0.2% at $22,210.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai
Editing by David Goodman)