Uncertainty dogs 787 deliveries, MAX approval ahead of Boeing Q3

SEATTLE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hopes of an imminent
breakthrough in deliveries of Boeing Co's 787 jetliner
were fading on Tuesday after a top supplier reported a lull in
activity and two industry sources said the jetmaker continued to
wade through lingering factory problems.
Boeing shares fell 1.4% on the eve of quarterly earnings due
on Wednesday, reaching their lowest level since Sept. 21 as
uncertainty continues to plague its main commercial programs.
More than 100 long-haul 787s are parked, locking up an
estimated $9 billion in cash, after a series of manufacturing
issues over the past two years compounded weak demand.
"There is a substantial risk that Boeing will recognize a
charge related to the program at Q3 results," Bernstein analyst
Doug Harned wrote last week.
The 787 problems have stifled a crucial source of cash as
Boeing's main cash cow, the 737 MAX, recovers gradually from a
two-year safety crisis triggered by fatal crashes.
"We are progressing through our comprehensive inspections
and reviews, and will continue to take the time necessary to
meet the highest standards, while coordinating closely with our
suppliers and customers," a Boeing spokesperson said on Tuesday
when asked about the 787 issues.
While the MAX received Western approvals late last year,
Boeing faces renewed uncertainty over the timing of its re-entry
to service in China, which drives a quarter of its sales.
China had been expected to approve the MAX in November but
chances are growing this will slip to next year, sources said.
China's regulator did not respond to a request for comment.
A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment on China or the
MAX.
Although Boeing and Chinese regulators recently carried out
a successful test flight, the clearance has become tangled in
diplomatic tensions with the United States.
Boeing said earlier this year it would deliver fewer than
half of the 100 or so 787s in its inventory this year, instead
of the "vast majority" previously expected. So far this year it
has delivered 14.
Hopes are fading that a meaningful number could be delivered
before year-end, one of the industry sources said, although a
handful of deliveries could not be ruled out.
One supplier said Boeing had not given parts makers an
indication of its timing one way or the other, leaving
uncertainty over the timetable for deliveries.
Raytheon Technologies, which supplies a raft of
systems, said on Tuesday it was not shipping anything for the
787.
Boeing has been grappling with manufacturing flaws that
produced structural defects in the 787 and have twice halted
deliveries, with the latest stoppage ongoing since May.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Tim Hepher in Paris;
Editing by Howard Goller)