Unclassified Staff Recruitment

09/08/2020 | 11:20am BST
The Bank of South Sudan has identified some gaps in its manpower, and therefore seeks to recruit only South Sudanese Nationals to fill the vacant positions of the unclassified staff as summarized in the table below:

Summary of the vacancies

S/N0. Job Title Grade Number of vacancies Minimum Requirements
1 Messengers 3 2 · Age between 25-35

o years

· Secondary school certificate or its equivalent

2 Gardeners 2 2 · Age between 25-35 years

· Primary or Secondary certificates

3 Cleaners 2 1 · Age between 30-40

o Years

· Primary Certificate

4 Plumbers 3 1 · Age between 30-40

o Years

· Secondary certificate or its equivalent

5 Sorters-Operations 3 2 · Age between 25-35 years

· Secondary certificate or its equivalent

6 Porters-Operations 3 2 · Age between 25-35 years

· Primary or its equivalent

7 Security 3 5 · Age between 25-35 years

· Secondary certificate

· At least 3 years' experience

8 Drivers 3 5 · Age between 25-35 years

· Secondary Certificates

· Valid Driving Licenses,

· Mechanical certificate

Other requirements

  • Fluent in English and Arabic Languages
  • S/he must be committed, hardworking and with team spirit
  • Good interpersonal relation and communication skills
  • S/he must be honest, sincere, discipline and trustworthy person

How to apply

The dateline for submission is from 7th -14th August, 2020 during working hours from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM

The applicants should submit their cover letters, copies of academic certificates, and copies of national identity cards, and CVs to the office of the Director of Human Resource, Bank of South Sudan (BSS)

Plot No. 1, Block D 6, P. O. Box 136, Juba Market, Juba, South Sudan

Best regards,

John Bullen Andarago

Director of Human Resources

Disclaimer

Bank of South Sudan published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
