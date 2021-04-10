Undeclared Allergen: Soy

Product has incorrect nutritional labeling at the store leading to an undeclared 'Soy' allergen. Product is safe to consume for customers who do not have soy allergies.

May have been purchased between 4/3/21 and 4/9/21

Impacted stores are below.

Maine: Bridgton, Brewer, Topsham, Waterville, Auburn, Standish, Portland (Riverside Street)

New Hampshire: Concord, Keene, Exeter,

New York: Wapingers Falls, Troy, Middletown, Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Ballston Spa, Rome

Vermont:Middlebury, Barre, Essex Junction, South Burlington