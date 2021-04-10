Log in
Undeclared Allergen: Soy

04/10/2021 | 08:57am EDT
Product has incorrect nutritional labeling at the store leading to an undeclared 'Soy' allergen. Product is safe to consume for customers who do not have soy allergies.

May have been purchased between 4/3/21 and 4/9/21

Impacted stores are below.

Maine: Bridgton, Brewer, Topsham, Waterville, Auburn, Standish, Portland (Riverside Street)

New Hampshire: Concord, Keene, Exeter,

New York: Wapingers Falls, Troy, Middletown, Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Ballston Spa, Rome

Vermont:Middlebury, Barre, Essex Junction, South Burlington

Hannaford Bros. Co. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 12:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
