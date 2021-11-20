Undefeated and LA Kings Launch Special Capsule Collection Celebrating NHL Season; Undefeated x LA Kings Holiday 2021 Drop Is Available Today

Undefeated, one of the most recognized and well-curated retail boutiques across the globe, and the LA Kings have teamed up once again to launch an apparel collection celebrating the season and the Los Angeles based partnership of the two brands.

The UNDEFEATED x LA Kings partnership merges sport and culture, bringing a community together around their love for LA and hockey fandom. The Undefeated x Kings Holiday 2021 Capsule Collection, featuring Apparel and Accessories is a new take on the iconic 5-strike and LA Kings logos with inspiration from the early Kings era and popular ’90s Era Heritage Logo and graphics.

The collection launches today, November 20, at 10 a.m. on TeamLAStore.com and undefeated.com. It is also available in-person at the Team LA Store at STAPLES Center and at four Undefeated stores in La Brea, Santa Monica, Silverlake and Glendale.

With themes of Victory and Virtue, UNDEFEATED – a Los Angeles-based company -- designs and develops products for the modern sport lifestyle. Since the brand’s inception in 2002, UNDEFEATED has grown to become the unofficial voice of sports and street culture and one of the most influential brands of its generation.

“Undefeated is an incredible LA brand with unmatched authenticity. We love how they creatively inspire our community and blend perfectly with the LA Kings brand,” said Kelly Cheeseman, LA Kings Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration has been incredibly popular with our fans since we launched last spring and we are excited to see their reaction as this second capsule drop for the holidays. We are looking forward to our years ahead together as two historic LA Brands.”

Next week – on Wednesday, November 24 – the Kings will again wear unique Undefeated warm-up jerseys prior to that night’s Kings-Toronto game (a 7 p.m. start time) will be broadcast nationally on TNT. During the game, Kings fans can bid on those sweaters with all proceeds benefitting the Kings Care Foundation by visiting LAKings.com/auctions or texting the keyword KINGS to 76278 on their mobile device. The auction closes that evening before the start of the third period.

This past April, as part of the Kings-Ducks game at STAPLES Center, the Kings-UNDEFEATED relationship began. Kings players wore specially designed Undefeated Kings warm-up jerseys that evening. Auctioned after the game, the jerseys raised more than $40,000 for the Kings Care Foundation.

In their 55th year, the Kings are two-time Stanley Cup Champions with a rich history of Hockey Hall of Famers. Committed to bringing excitement, passion and Stanley Cup glory to Southern California, the legacy of the Kings is an ultimate commitment to their fans and the community.

The Kings and their season-high seven-game homestand continues today when the Kings host the Carolina Hurricanes at STAPLES Center. Game time is 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeart Audio Network.

