Unders by Proof® Launches in Target Stores Nationwide as First Leakproof Underwear in The FemCare Aisle

The preeminent period proof underwear brand, Proof, just announced their launch in 600 Target Stores, and on Target.com, with their new line

Proof, a female empowerment and wellness company, today announces the availability of their new line of leakproof, period proof, worry-free undies, Unders by Proof, in Target stores and online at Target.com. Unders by Proof is the first leakproof underwear in the FemCare aisle at brick-and-mortar Target locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005263/en/

Unders by Proof® Launches in Target Stores Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

"We wanted to make our period underwear accessible for women all over, so we created Unders by Proof,” said Jodi Caden, Proof CEO and Co-Founder. “It's at a lower price point, because we believe that cost shouldn't be a barrier for women who are looking for safer, more sustainable period care.”

Proof is the only brand to hold three utility patents on period proof and leakproof underwear, for a solution that women can trust and feel confident using. The brand consistently outperforms competitors thanks to their Leak-Loc™ Technology that sets them apart, and provides the best possible protection from leaks. Unders by Proof provides the same patents and technology. Launched in April 2020, after four years of development, by sisterpreneurs Jodi, Lori, and Kari Caden, Proof has seen massive retail growth and success, despite launching during the recent economic downturn.

Target stores sell Unders by Proof next to traditional period products, diversifying the aisle and providing a sustainable option. The Target offering includes the Light Brief, $19.99, which holds 1 light tampon or panty liner worth of liquid, and the Regular Brief, $29.99, which can hold up to 2 tampons. Both styles are available in Black, in sizes XS-XL. Unders by Proof is available starting today, across Target stores, and online, at Target.com.

Unders by Proof also announces their launch in 250+ Meijer stores, and online at Meijer.com, with an exclusive Heavy Brief, which holds up to 4 tampons worth of liquid, available today, April 1st. Proof is currently sold in some of the nation's biggest retailers like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, and is the exclusive leakproof underwear brand offered by Soma.

High-Res Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/17k44a8dv4pv5if/AACRlbOlkhIy4A7K0aIOmMSya?dl=0

About Proof®:

Proof is a female empowerment company, founded by the “sisterpreneurs” of Belly Bandit®. Their mission is to provide an innovative line of leakproof, worry-free underwear that empowers women to leak less and live more! With a history of disrupting and revolutionizing the market, the sisters and co-founders of Proof and Belly Bandit create products that make women’s lives better. Now let them show you Proof. For more information on Proof, please visit www.shopproof.com and get social on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005263/en/