Undersea cable fault could cut off Tonga from rest of the world for weeks

* Volcanic eruption unleashed tsunamis, severed connectivity
* Specialist repair ship could take days to get to fault
site
* Submarine cables carry over 99% of international data
traffic
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The South Pacific
archipelago of Tonga could spend days, or even weeks, cut off
from the rest of world because of difficulties in repairing its
sole undersea communications cable, which an operator said was
ruptured during a massive volcanic eruption.
The challenge underlines the vulnerability of undersea
fibre-optic cables, which have become the backbone of global
communications, thanks to a capacity to carry data that is about
200 times that of satellites.
Saturday's explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai
volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean so that
connectivity was lost on the line, operated by Tonga Cable Ltd,
in waters about 37 kilometres (23 miles) offshore.
But the repair of Tonga's critical 827-km (514-mile)
fibre-optic link to Fiji depends on the arrival of a specialised
ship now days away in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New
Guinea.
"Typically, all things going well, it would take around two
weeks," said Craige Sloots, marketing and sales director at
Southern Cross Cable Network, which connects to the Tonga cable
at Fiji.
That covers the eight or nine days the Reliance, the
specialist cable repair ship in Port Moresby, will take to reach
the affected area, while the crew also needs safety clearance
for the repairs, he added.
"Its ability to repair would also be dependent, as you would
expect, on any volcanic activity," Sloots, who is based in
Sydney, told Reuters.
"Fault-finding by Fintel and Tonga Cable Ltd on Sunday
afternoon seems to confirm a likely cable break," added Sloots,
referring to Fiji's telecoms provider.
The Reliance, owned by U.S. firm SubCom, a builder of
underwater cable networks that is the repair contractor for more
than 50,000 km (31,070 miles) of cable in the South Pacific, has
completed five-yearly maintenance in Singapore.
It is in Port Moresby en route to its base in New Caledonia.
SubCom, owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management, said it was working with Tonga Cable Ltd to mobilise
the Reliance for the cable repairs, while it evaluated crew and
ship safety.
Fixing a break in a fibre-optic cable on land is easy for an
experienced technician, but repairing a cut in one on a seabed
is far more complicated.
Cable operators must first locate the fault by seeing how
far a pulse of light travels down the cable before it bounces
back at the break.
Then a repair ship heads to the site of the break, where it
sends down a submersible or deep water hook to grab the cable
and pull it up to make the repair.
GLOBAL SUBSEA NETWORK
More than 99% of global international data traffic is still
carried on a network of about 280 submarine cables stretching
more than a million kilometres (621,000 miles).
In 2019, Tonga spent more than a week cut adrift from the
web, when the undersea cable was damaged, reportedly by a ship's
anchor. After that outage, it signed a 15-year deal for
satellite connectivity.
But prohibitive costs limit the use of satellites across the
archipelago for most people apart from government, officials and
some businesses.
The use of satellite phones has also been affected by the
ash still blanketing the country after the eruption.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Pacific spokeswoman
Victoria Kanevsky said Tonga country head David Dudley could
only dial out on his satellite phone, and get signals only when
he was down at the waterfront in the capital, Nuku'alofa.
Digicel, an international mobile network provider, said it
had set up an interim system on the main island of Tongatapu
using the University of the South Pacific’s satellite dish,
which could allow limited 2G coverage.
Worried relatives overseas still face an agonising wait for
news.
"We just wait and pray and hope that communications come
back soon because we don't know anything," said Pauline Lavulo,
whose husband Aqulia is a pastor to the Tongan community in
Sydney.
"Every Tongan ... wherever we are in the globe, we still
have family back home."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Tom Westbrook; Writing by Jane
Wardell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)