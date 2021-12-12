Understanding the Hehe Culture and A Community of Shared Future for Mankind in Taizhou, Zhejiang

Themed “Hehe Culture and A Community of Shared Future for Mankind”, the 2021 Hehe Culture Global Forum was held in Tiantai county, Taizhou city, Zhejiang province on December 9. With this year’s forum focusing on Hehe culture and a community with a shared future for mankind, three sub-themes were set, including: upholding peace and co-prosperity and achieving inclusive development, upholding harmony and mutual benefits and achieving win-win cooperation, and upholding harmonious coexistence and achieving ecological civilization. "Hehe culture" has a long history in China, and it is valuable to improving global governance and addressing the common challenges facing mankind.

Han Nathan, Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Shanghai, said at the opening ceremony that “in the post-pandemic era, it is a common goal for us to promote a sustainable and fair recovery in the world, and harmony and cooperation are the key steps.” He called for efforts to build a new cooperation framework based on today's ever-changing reality and establish corresponding cooperation mechanisms in terms of prioritized agendas including economy, environment, security, and technology.

Li Yueqi, secretary of the Taizhou Municipal Party Committee of the CPC, pointed out that the Hehe culture is an excellent gene of Chinese civilization, which embodies the concept of harmony between man and nature, the values of seeking common ground while reserving differences, and the vision of harmonious and prosperous development for all. “Facing the new journey of modernization and common prosperity,” he said, “we need to strengthen the dissemination of the Hehe culture, promote the Hehe culture outside of Taizhou and even the country to go global and make contributions to bridging the gap between civilizations and building a world of harmony.”

At the main forum, former UN Deputy Secretary-General Kim Won-Soo pointed out that the Hehe culture not only has a positive cultural significance in promoting the construction of a harmonious society, but also facilitates exchanges and dialogues between different countries, races, religions, and cultures. Promoting world peaceful development holds great theoretical and practical significance, he stressed.

In their speeches, experts and scholars from all around the world shared their insights on how to draw on the wisdom of Hehe culture to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

