Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore on December 17, 2021

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 16, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities

for ₹24,000 crore on December 17, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on December 17, 2021

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Security

Notified

Underwriting

commitment per

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

PD under ACU

amount per PD

auction

6.10% GS 2031

13,000

310

310

GOI FRB 2034

4,000

96

96

6.95% GS 2061

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on December 17, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1366

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
