Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities

for ₹24,000 crore on December 17, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on December 17, 2021

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore) Minimum Minimum bidding Security Notified Underwriting commitment per Amount Commitment (MUC) PD under ACU amount per PD auction 6.10% GS 2031 13,000 310 310 GOI FRB 2034 4,000 96 96 6.95% GS 2061 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on December 17, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.