Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore on January 21, 2022

01/20/2022 | 12:46am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 20, 2022

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore

on January 21, 2022

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on January 21, 2022.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Security

Notified

Underwriting

commitment per

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

PD under ACU

amount per PD

auction

4.56% GS 2023

2,000

48

48

5.74% GS 2026

6,000

143

143

6.67% GS 2035

9,000

215

215

6.99% GS 2051

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on January 21, 2022 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1571

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
