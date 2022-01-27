Log in
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore on January 28, 2022

01/27/2022
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 27, 2022

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore

on January 28, 2022

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on January 28, 2022.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Notified

Underwriting

Security

commitment per PD

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

under ACU auction

amount per PD

GOI FRB 2028

4,000

96

96

6.54% GS 2032

13,000

310

310

6.95% GS 2061

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on January 28, 2022 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1619

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

