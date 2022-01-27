�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore

on January 28, 2022

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on January 28, 2022.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore) Minimum Minimum bidding Notified Underwriting Security commitment per PD Amount Commitment (MUC) under ACU auction amount per PD GOI FRB 2028 4,000 96 96 6.54% GS 2032 13,000 310 310 6.95% GS 2061 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on January 28, 2022 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.