�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
|
January 27, 2022
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore
on January 28, 2022
Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on January 28, 2022.
As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:
|
|
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
Minimum
|
Minimum bidding
|
|
Notified
|
Underwriting
|
Security
|
commitment per PD
|
Amount
|
Commitment (MUC)
|
|
under ACU auction
|
|
|
amount per PD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GOI FRB 2028
|
4,000
|
96
|
96
|
6.54% GS 2032
|
13,000
|
310
|
310
|
6.95% GS 2061
|
7,000
|
167
|
167
The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on January 28, 2022 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.
The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1619
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director (Communications)
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.