Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore

on November 26, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on November 26, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore) Notified Minimum Underwriting Minimum bidding Security Commitment (MUC) commitment per PD Amount amount per PD under ACU auction New GS 2023 2,000 48 48 5.74% GS 2026 6,000 143 143 6.67% GS 2035 9,000 215 215 6.99% GS 2051 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on November 26, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.