Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore on November 26, 2021

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

November 25, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹24,000 crore

on November 26, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on November 26, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ crore)

Notified

Minimum Underwriting

Minimum bidding

Security

Commitment (MUC)

commitment per PD

Amount

amount per PD

under ACU auction

New GS 2023

2,000

48

48

5.74% GS 2026

6,000

143

143

6.67% GS 2035

9,000

215

215

6.99% GS 2051

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on November 26, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1249

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aLow stocks, China support for property sector buoy copper prices
RE
02:51aEdda Wind ASA - New share capital registered
AQ
02:51aBIOSTOCK : Capital injection sets Evaxion Biotech up for phase IIb trials
AQ
02:51aInitiator Pharma receives CTA approval for IPTN2021 program Phase I study to assess pain reducing effects
AQ
02:50aSouth African rand flat as U.S. dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed
RE
02:50aACME PRINTING AND PACKAGING : Corporate disclosure
PU
02:50aDYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DDB
PU
02:50aStructural Business Statistics 2019
PU
02:50aStructural Business Statistics STATENT 2019
PU
02:50aFORESTRY IN SWITZERLAND : Pocket Statistics 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Dimon says he regrets comment on JPMorgan outlasting China Communist Pa..
5Nekkar ASA: third quarter 2021 interim financial results

HOT NEWS