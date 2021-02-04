Log in
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹31,000 cr on February 5, 2021

02/04/2021 | 06:15am EST
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 04, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities

for ₹31,000 cr on February 5, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on February 5, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Notified

Underwriting

Security

commitment per PD

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

under ACU auction

amount per PD

3.96% GS 2022

2,000

48

48

5.15% GS 2025

11,000

262

262

5.85% GS 2030

11,000

262

262

6.80% GS 2060

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on February 5, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 11:00 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2020-2021/1045

Ajit Prasad

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
