February 04, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities

for ₹31,000 cr on February 5, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on February 5, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore) Minimum Minimum bidding Notified Underwriting Security commitment per PD Amount Commitment (MUC) under ACU auction amount per PD 3.96% GS 2022 2,000 48 48 5.15% GS 2025 11,000 262 262 5.85% GS 2030 11,000 262 262 6.80% GS 2060 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on February 5, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 11:00 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.