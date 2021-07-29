�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹32,000 cr

on July 30, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on July 30, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore) Minimum Minimum bidding Security Notified Underwriting commitment per Amount Commitment (MUC) PD under ACU amount per PD auction 5.63% GS 2026 11,000 262 262 GoI FRB 2033 4,000 96 96 6.64% GS 2035 10,000 239 239 6.67% GS 2050 7,000 167 167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 30, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the date

of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.