�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
June 02, 2021
Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹32,000 cr
on June 3, 2021
Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on June 3, 2021.
As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:
|
|
|
|
(₹ in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified
|
Minimum Underwriting
|
Minimum bidding
|
Security
|
Commitment (MUC)
|
commitment per PD
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
amount per PD
|
under ACU auction
|
|
|
|
|
5.63% GS 2026
|
11,000
|
262
|
262
|
|
GoI FRB 2033
|
4,000
|
96
|
96
|
|
6.64% GS 2035
|
10,000
|
239
|
239
|
|
6.67% GS 2050
|
7,000
|
167
|
167
|
The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on June 3, 2021 (Thursday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.
The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/301
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 07:20:02 UTC.