Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹32,000 cr on May 07, 2021

05/06/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 06, 2021

Underwriting Auction for sale of Government Securities for ₹32,000 cr

on May 07, 2021

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock detailed below through auctions to be held on May 07, 2021.

As per the extant scheme of underwriting notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) for the underwriting auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD), are as under:

(₹ in crore)

Minimum

Minimum bidding

Security

Notified

Underwriting

commitment per

Amount

Commitment (MUC)

PD under ACU

amount per PD

auction

5.63% GS 2026

11,000

262

262

GoI FRB 2033

4,000

96

96

6.64% GS 2035

10,000

239

239

6.67% GS 2050

7,000

167

167

The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on May 07, 2021 (Friday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E- Kuber) System between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the date of underwriting auction.

The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the date of issue of securities.

Press Release: 2021-2022/167

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:26:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
