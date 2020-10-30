Unemployment Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct N/A 53.3*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 56.0 (11) 55.4
1000 Construction Spending Sep +1.0% (7) +1.4%
Tuesday 1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.0% (7) +0.7%
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +650K (4) +749K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $63.4B (5) $67.1B
0945 Markit Services PMI Oct N/A 56.0*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 57.4 (10) 57.8
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 31 739K (4) 751K
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q +3.7% (5) +10.1%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q -9.6% (5) +9.0%**
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +530K (11) +661K
0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 7.7% (11) 7.9%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Oct +0.2% (8) +0.07%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Oct +4.6% (6) +4.65%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep -0.1% (4) +0.4%
1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$8.3B (4) -$7.2B
*Oct Flash Reading
**2Q Revised Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
