Unemployment Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct N/A 53.3* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 56.0 (11) 55.4 1000 Construction Spending Sep +1.0% (7) +1.4% Tuesday 1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.0% (7) +0.7% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +650K (4) +749K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $63.4B (5) $67.1B 0945 Markit Services PMI Oct N/A 56.0* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 57.4 (10) 57.8 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 31 739K (4) 751K 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q +3.7% (5) +10.1%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q -9.6% (5) +9.0%** Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +530K (11) +661K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 7.7% (11) 7.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Oct +0.2% (8) +0.07% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Oct +4.6% (6) +4.65% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep -0.1% (4) +0.4% 1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$8.3B (4) -$7.2B *Oct Flash Reading **2Q Revised Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

