Unemployment Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

10/30/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Oct        N/A          53.3* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Oct        56.0  (11)   55.4 
          1000  Construction Spending       Sep       +1.0%  (7)   +1.4% 
Tuesday   1000  Factory Orders              Sep       +1.0%  (7)   +0.7% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Oct       +650K  (4)   +749K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Sep       $63.4B (5)   $67.1B 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Oct        N/A          56.0* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Oct        57.4  (10)   57.8 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 31     739K  (4)    751K 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       3Q        +3.7%  (5)   +10.1%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   3Q        -9.6%  (5)   +9.0%** 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Oct       +530K  (11)  +661K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Oct        7.7%  (11)   7.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Oct       +0.2%  (8)   +0.07% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Oct       +4.6%  (6)   +4.65% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Sep       -0.1%  (4)   +0.4% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Sep      +$8.3B  (4)  -$7.2B 
 
*Oct Flash Reading 
**2Q Revised Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1419ET


