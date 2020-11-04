Log in
Unemployment Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

11/04/2020 | 10:15am EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 31     741K  (16)   751K 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       3Q        +7.2%  (16)  +10.1%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   3Q        -11.0% (16)  +9.0%* 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Oct       +530K  (19)  +661K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Oct        7.7%  (19)   7.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Oct       +0.2%  (15)  +0.07% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Oct       +4.6%  (10)  +4.65% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Sep       -0.1%  (10)  +0.4% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Sep      +$7.8B  (8)  -$7.2B 
 
*2Q Revised Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1014ET


