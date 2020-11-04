Unemployment Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 31 741K (16) 751K 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q +7.2% (16) +10.1%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q -11.0% (16) +9.0%* Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +530K (19) +661K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 7.7% (19) 7.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Oct +0.2% (15) +0.07% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Oct +4.6% (10) +4.65% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep -0.1% (10) +0.4% 1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$7.8B (8) -$7.2B *2Q Revised Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1014ET