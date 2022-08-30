Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Unemployment Rate Expected to Hold -- Data Week Ahead

08/30/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Note: The ADP jobs report will resume on August 31 with new methodology. The most recent available figure is from May 2022 using the previous methodology.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Aug      +300K   (9)   +128K 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Aug       52.0   (14)   52.1 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 27    245K   (19)   243K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      2Q       -4.3%   (18)  -4.6%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  2Q       +10.6%  (18)  +10.8%* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Aug       51.3   (8)    51.3** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Aug       51.8   (24)   52.8 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jul      -0.4%   (16)  -1.1% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Aug      +318K   (24)  +528K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Aug       3.5%   (24)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Aug      +0.4%   (24)  +0.47% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Aug      +5.3%   (11)  +5.22% 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jul      +0.2%   (15)  +2.0% 
 
*2Q Prelim Reading 
**Aug Flash Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:56aHow could Europe cap surging energy prices?
RE
10:54aTSX slides 1% as energy stocks tumble; Bank of Montreal slips
RE
10:50aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
10:40aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:39aAGS WEEK AHEAD : Ukraine Offensive Pushes Wheat Upwards, UN Food Report in Focus
DJ
10:34aOil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
10:15aUnemployment Rate Expected to Hold -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aICE Canola Falls With Crude Oil
DJ
10:01aAustralia needs new power generation to avoid blackouts - market operator
RE
09:57aBrent falls $5 to session low of $100.07/bbl…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero

HOT NEWS