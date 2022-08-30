Unemployment Rate Expected to Hold -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Note: The ADP jobs report will resume on August 31 with new methodology. The most recent available figure is from May 2022 using the previous methodology.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Aug +300K (9) +128K 0945 Chicago PMI Aug 52.0 (14) 52.1 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 27 245K (19) 243K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 2Q -4.3% (18) -4.6%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 2Q +10.6% (18) +10.8%* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Aug 51.3 (8) 51.3** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 51.8 (24) 52.8 1000 Construction Spending Jul -0.4% (16) -1.1% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +318K (24) +528K 0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 3.5% (24) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Aug +0.4% (24) +0.47% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Aug +5.3% (11) +5.22% 1000 Factory Orders Jul +0.2% (15) +2.0% *2Q Prelim Reading **Aug Flash Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1014ET