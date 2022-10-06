Unemployment Rate Expected to Hold at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +275K (24) +315K 0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 3.7% (24) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Sep +0.3% (23) +0.31% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Sep +5.1% (12) +5.2% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.2% (10) +0.6% 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$24.0B (11) +$23.8B **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1014ET