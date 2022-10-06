Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Unemployment Rate Expected to Hold at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead

10/06/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Sep      +275K   (24)  +315K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Sep       3.7%   (24)   3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Sep      +0.3%   (23)  +0.31% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Sep      +5.1%   (12)  +5.2% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Aug      +1.2%   (10)  +0.6% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$24.0B  (11)  +$23.8B 
 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:21aIngram barge company says force majeure impacting "limited part"…
RE
10:21aIngram barge company says "prodding formal notice of a force maj…
RE
10:15aUnemployment Rate Expected to Hold at 3.7% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:12aICE Canola Weaken Early
DJ
10:06aStocks rebound, oil up again as market eyes higher jobless data
RE
10:01aExplainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
RE
09:58aEUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by falling wind supply
RE
09:53aDutch seed plant grower Plantise to close due to energy costs - statement
RE
09:10aU.S. Jobless Claims Rose 29K to 219K in Oct. 1 Week
DJ
09:00aSituation in europe could impact british electricity and gas imp…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
4Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..

HOT NEWS