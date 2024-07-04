The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +200K (27) +272K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 4.0% (27) 4.0% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (26) +0.4% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +3.9% (13) +4.08% *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
