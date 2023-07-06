The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +240K (26) +339K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 3.6% (26) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (25) +0.33% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +4.2% (12) +4.3% *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-23 1014ET