The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Jun       +240K   (26) +339K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Jun        3.6%   (26)  3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*         Jun       +0.3%   (25) +0.33% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*         Jun       +4.2%   (12) +4.3% 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
