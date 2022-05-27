Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Mar +20.0% (4) +20.2% 20-City HPI Y/Y 0945 Chicago PMI May 55.9 (7) 56.4 1000 Consumer Confidence May 103.9 (14) 107.3 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May 1.3 (4) 1.1 Wednesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI May 57.4 (4) 57.5* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 54.5 (16) 55.4 1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.6% (8) +0.1% 1000 Job Openings Apr 11.4M (4) 11.5M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +301K (8) +247K 0830 Jobless Claims May 28 208K (8) 210K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 1Q -7.5% (10) -7.5%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 1Q +11.6% (10) +11.6%** 1000 Factory Orders Apr +0.7% (8) +2.2% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +325K (16) +428K 0830 Unemployment Rate May 3.5% (16) 3.6% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** May +0.4% (15) +0.31% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** May +5.2% (6) +5.46% 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI May 54.3 (3) 53.5* 1000 ISM Services PMI May 56.8 (15) 57.1 *May Flash Reading **1Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

