Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Mar +20.0% (4) +20.2%
20-City HPI Y/Y
0945 Chicago PMI May 55.9 (7) 56.4
1000 Consumer Confidence May 103.9 (14) 107.3
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May 1.3 (4) 1.1
Wednesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI May 57.4 (4) 57.5*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 54.5 (16) 55.4
1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.6% (8) +0.1%
1000 Job Openings Apr 11.4M (4) 11.5M
& Labor Turnover
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +301K (8) +247K
0830 Jobless Claims May 28 208K (8) 210K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 1Q -7.5% (10) -7.5%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 1Q +11.6% (10) +11.6%**
1000 Factory Orders Apr +0.7% (8) +2.2%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +325K (16) +428K
0830 Unemployment Rate May 3.5% (16) 3.6%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** May +0.4% (15) +0.31%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** May +5.2% (6) +5.46%
0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI May 54.3 (3) 53.5*
1000 ISM Services PMI May 56.8 (15) 57.1
*May Flash Reading
**1Q Prelim Reading
***All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
