Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

05/27/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Mar      +20.0%  (4)   +20.2% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       55.9   (7)    56.4 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         May      103.9   (14)   107.3 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          May       1.3    (4)    1.1 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     May       57.4   (4)    57.5* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 May       54.5   (16)   55.4 
          1000  Construction Spending       Apr      +0.6%   (8)   +0.1% 
          1000  Job Openings                Apr       11.4M  (4)    11.5M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0815  ADP Jobs                    May      +301K   (8)   +247K 
          0830  Jobless Claims              May 28    208K   (8)    210K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)      1Q       -7.5%   (10)  -7.5%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)  1Q       +11.6%  (10)  +11.6%** 
          1000  Factory Orders              Apr      +0.7%   (8)   +2.2% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            May      +325K   (16)  +428K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           May       3.5%   (16)   3.6% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    May      +0.4%   (15)  +0.31% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    May      +5.2%   (6)   +5.46% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI    May       54.3   (3)    53.5* 
          1000  ISM Services PMI            May       56.8   (15)   57.1 
 
*May Flash Reading 
**1Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1419ET

