Unemployment Rate: February 2021

Components leading to the seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate

The unemployment rate for February 2021 stood at 4.4 per cent, at par with the previous month and 0.9 percentage points more than February 2020 (Table 1).

During February 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 11,930 with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,766, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 stood at 9,165 (Table 2).

In February 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 4.5 per cent, 0.1 percentage points more than the previous month. The rate for females stood at 4.2 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points from January 2021 estimates (Table 1).

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 10.0 per cent, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years old stood at 3.7 per cent (Table 1, Chart 2).

Table 1. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate by age group, sex and month