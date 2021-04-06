|
Unemployment Rate: February 2021
6 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 059/2021
Unemployment Rate: February 2021
The seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for February 2021 reached 4.4 per cent, at par with the previous month.
Main points
-
In February 2021, the monthly unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent (Chart 1, Table 1).
-
For the month under review, the unemployment rate for males was 4.5 per cent while the rate for females stood at 4.2 per cent (Table 1).
-
The unemployment rate during February 2021 for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unem- ployment rate) was 10.0 per cent while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years stood at 3.7 per cent (Table 1).
Chart 1. Seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
year
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Components leading to the seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate
The unemployment rate for February 2021 stood at 4.4 per cent, at par with the previous month and 0.9 percentage points more than February 2020 (Table 1).
During February 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 11,930 with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,766, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 stood at 9,165 (Table 2).
In February 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 4.5 per cent, 0.1 percentage points more than the previous month. The rate for females stood at 4.2 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points from January 2021 estimates (Table 1).
The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 10.0 per cent, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years old stood at 3.7 per cent (Table 1, Chart 2).
Table 1. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate by age group, sex and month
|
|
|
Age group
|
|
Sex
|
Total
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
25-74
|
Males
|
Females
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
10.8
|
2.7
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
March
|
10.8
|
3.1
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
3.9
|
April
|
10.0
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
May
|
10.8
|
3.6
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
June
|
10.3
|
3.8
|
4.2
|
4.9
|
4.5
|
July
|
10.8
|
3.8
|
4.4
|
4.8
|
4.6
|
August
|
11.2
|
3.8
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
4.6
|
September
|
10.4
|
3.8
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
October
|
10.6
|
3.8
|
4.4
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
November
|
10.9
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
December
|
11.5
|
3.6
|
4.2
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
10.7
|
3.7
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
February
|
10.0
|
3.7
|
4.5
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 2. Seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate by age group
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D
|
J F M A M J J A S O N D
|
J F
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
15 to 24 years
|
|
|
25 to 74 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment levels by age group, sex and month
|
Month
|
|
Age group
|
|
Sex
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
15-24
|
25-74
|
Males
|
Females
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
3,182
|
6,549
|
6,105
|
3,626
|
9,731
|
March
|
3,120
|
7,574
|
6,593
|
4,100
|
10,694
|
April
|
2,888
|
9,063
|
6,916
|
5,035
|
11,951
|
May
|
3,149
|
8,734
|
6,736
|
5,147
|
11,883
|
June
|
2,982
|
9,057
|
6,657
|
5,382
|
12,039
|
July
|
3,097
|
9,231
|
7,050
|
5,278
|
12,328
|
August
|
3,202
|
9,287
|
7,226
|
5,263
|
12,489
|
September
|
2,918
|
9,336
|
7,186
|
5,068
|
12,254
|
October
|
2,880
|
9,260
|
7,031
|
5,108
|
12,140
|
November
|
2,951
|
8,981
|
6,842
|
5,089
|
11,932
|
December
|
3,139
|
8,802
|
6,834
|
5,106
|
11,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
2,956
|
8,944
|
7,143
|
4,757
|
11,900
|
February
|
2,766
|
9,165
|
7,279
|
4,651
|
11,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
Methodological Notes
-
The purpose of this release is to provide a detailed series of monthly unemployment estimates using harmonised definitions applied in the Labour Force Survey (LFS). The release contains both monthly unemployment rates and monthly unemployment levels.
-
The monthly unemployment rates are based on the definition recommended by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The measurement is based on a harmonised source, the LFS, which is designed to satisfy the concepts and definitions as outlined by Eurostat, the EU's Statistical Agency.
-
At a national level the NSO publishes labour market data generated from two different sources, namely the Labour Force Survey and administrative data from Jobsplus. Both sets of data are considered as official statistics; however one has to bear in mind that there may be differences between the sources owing to different definitions. While the count of employed and unemployed is based on persons registering for work, the LFS definition is based on the ILO criteria as explained in the methodological notes.
The LFS is a household survey which provides an insight into the labour market dynamics among private households. The survey is designed to satisfy the concepts and definitions as outlined by Eurostat and allows the comparability of results with other EU member states and countries following ILO definitions of employment and unemployment.
When comparing unemployment levels between the two sources of data, one notes a variable gap between the two levels. This is mainly the result of different definitions. Unemployment in LFS includes all persons who do not have a job, are looking for a job and are ready to start working within two weeks of the reference period. This makes the LFS definition wider in scope when compared to that of Jobsplus.
Over the past years, there has been an increase in the number of unemployed who do not register with Jobsplus but who result to be unemployed when using the LFS criteria. In this regard, LFS unemployment levels encompass individuals who may not necessarily resort to Jobsplus to find a job.
Due to these reasons, one can observe that Jobsplus unemployment levels are highly determined by eligibility criteria and national policies addressing work. LFS levels are on the other hand, determined by the dynamics of the labour market. Consequently, there may be instances when trends may not be completely aligned.
The monthly unemployment rates are computed on the basis of a benchmarking model which combines monthly Jobsplus administrative data on employment and unemployment with quarterly LFS data. This computation produces the non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) estimates, which are then seasonally adjusted (SA). The results in this release are all seasonally adjusted, however, non-seasonally adjusted data are included in the Excel version of this release. The monthly figures produced differ from the quarterly LFS published data due to differences in the method of calculation.
-
Definitions:
-
-
Employed persons: all persons aged 15 to 74 years who, during the reference week, were in one of the following categories:
-
-
paid employment: includes those who during the reference week worked for at least one hour for a wage or salary, in cash or in kind.
-
were employed but absent from work: due to sick leave, bad weather, were undergoing training or education, did not work due to a labour dispute, were on maternity or parental leave, did not work due to slack work for technical or economic reasons, were absent from work for a period of less than 3 months, or were not working because on layoff and receiving at least 50 per cent of the salary/wage.
-
self-employed: covers persons who run a trade or business, rather than working as an employee for someone else. A person is self-employed if s/he is a sole proprietor or a partner working in a business.
-
unpaid family workers: refers to people who worked without pay in a family business or farm. Housewives are not included.
-
Labour force: The sum of persons aged 15 to 74 years who are either employed or unemployed.
-
Unemployed persons: The sum of persons aged 15 to 74 years who, during the LFS reference week, satisfied the following criteria:
-
-
without work
-
actively seeking work during the previous four weeks: example of active job search include contacting Jobsplus, applying directly with an employer, contacting a private employment agency, inserting or answering to an advert in a newspaper.
-
currently available for work: available to start working within two weeks of the reference week.
-
Unemployment rate: Unemployed persons (15 to 74 years) as a percentage of the labour force (15 to 74 years).
-
Methodology:
-
-
Calculation of monthly estimates to produce non-seasonally adjusted estimates: The LFS provides benchmark estimates of employment and unemployment for each quarter since 2005. These quarterly benchmark estimates are used to compile monthly data using the Proportional Denton method. For months where the quarterly LFS data is not yet available, data is forecasted in order to compile the monthly estimates. This methodology provides the non-seasonallyadjusted estimates.
-
Seasonal adjustment: To correct for typical seasonal patterns, the data series included have been concurrently seasonally adjusted. This seasonal adjustment is completed by applying the ARIMA time series models, integrated in the JDemetra+ application. This seasonal adjustment is conducted using the indirect approach, where each individual series is adjusted. The individual series taken into consideration for both employment and unemployment are:
-
-
Males aged 15 to 24 years
-
Males aged 25 to 74 years
-
Females aged 15 to 24 years
-
Females aged 25 to 74 years
-
For further information on the methodology to produce the monthly estimates kindly access the link: https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_C2/Labour_Market_Statistics/Documents/Monthly%20unemploy ment%20rate%20-%20Methodology.pdf
-
The full series starting from January 2010 for both NSA and SA is published in the Excel version of this release.
-
Revisions:
Due to the method adopted, the data in this news release is subject to revisions, which are caused by the following:
-
-
Inclusion of the most recent LFS data in the NSA calculation process
The monthly estimates are released at approximately 30 days from the reference month. Later, when the quarterly LFS estimates are produced (at approximately 90 days from the end of the quarter), the non-seasonally adjusted estimates of the three months are recalculated using a mathematical model based on the latest available data. The availability of new LFS results provides basis upon which projected monthly estimates can be updated with more robust results The non-seasonally adjusted monthly estimates are then revised when data is published for the first month following the LFS reference quarter.
-
Updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added
The monthly seasonally adjusted series are calculated every month using time series models with updates in ARIMA model parameters. Every month, the full time series data is seasonally adjusted data using the new data point in the series. This explains why variations are noted in the seasonally adjusted data every month.
-
Revisions in LFS data
Periodically, the monthly estimates will be subject to revision due to revisions in LFS data. Changes in LFS estimates are carried out intermittently to align the estimates with updated population figures.
-
Impact of COVID-19
During the COVID period, the labour market scenarios and dynamics are constantly changing and are highly dependent on the policy measures being adopted at a national level. These changes affect the reliability of the mathematical models used to project monthly LFS estimates and may eventually result in relatively higher degree of revisions when compared to the pre-COVID period.
-
Compared with the rates published in News Release No. 041/2021 on 3rd March 2021, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2021 remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent.
-
Figures may not add up due to rounding.
-
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
-
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:07:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|