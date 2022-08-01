Log in
Unemployment Rate Seen Holding -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/01/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Note: The ADP Jobs report will not be published on August 3, 2022. ADP said it is targeting Aug. 31, 2022 to reintroduce the new ADP National Employment Report. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
 
Tuesday   1000  Job Openings                Jun       11.1M  (6)    11.3M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI    Jul       47.0   (9)    47.0* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Jul       54.0   (27)   55.3 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jun      +1.2%   (19)  +1.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 30    260K   (20)   256K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $80.0B  (26)  $85.55B 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +258K   (28)  +372K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.6%   (28)   3.6% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jul      +0.3%   (26)  +0.31% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jul      +4.9%   (14)  +5.11% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jun     +$27.0B  (13) +$22.3B 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1425ET

