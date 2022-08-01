Unemployment Rate Seen Holding -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Note: The ADP Jobs report will not be published on August 3, 2022. ADP said it is targeting Aug. 31, 2022 to reintroduce the new ADP National Employment Report.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Jun 11.1M (6) 11.3M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Jul 47.0 (9) 47.0* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 54.0 (27) 55.3 1000 Factory Orders Jun +1.2% (19) +1.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 30 260K (20) 256K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $80.0B (26) $85.55B Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +258K (28) +372K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.6% (28) 3.6% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jul +0.3% (26) +0.31% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jul +4.9% (14) +5.11% 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$27.0B (13) +$22.3B *July Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1425ET