Unemployment Rate Seen Holding at 6.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +50K (31) -140K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 6.7% (31) 6.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jan +0.3% (27) +0.78% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jan +5.1% (12) +5.08% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec $65.7B (31) $68.14B 1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$12.0B (14) +$15.3B *all private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

