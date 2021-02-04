Log in
Unemployment Rate Seen Holding at 6.7% -- Data Week Ahead

02/04/2021 | 10:15am EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jan      +50K    (31)  -140K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jan       6.7%   (31)   6.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*      Jan      +0.3%   (27)  +0.78% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*      Jan      +5.1%   (12)  +5.08% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Dec      $65.7B  (31)   $68.14B 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Dec     +$12.0B  (14)  +$15.3B 
 
*all private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 1014ET

