Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 30 182K (21) 180K 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 1Q -5.2% (24) +6.6%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 1Q +10.5% (23) +0.9%* Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Apr +400K (26) +431K 0830 Unemployment Rate Apr +3.5% (26) +3.6% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Apr +0.4% (25) +0.4% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Apr +5.5% (13) +5.56% 1500 Consumer Credit Mar +$25.0B (13) +$41.9B *4Q Revised Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1014ET