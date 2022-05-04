Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 30 182K (21) 180K
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 1Q -5.2% (24) +6.6%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 1Q +10.5% (23) +0.9%*
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Apr +400K (26) +431K
0830 Unemployment Rate Apr +3.5% (26) +3.6%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Apr +0.4% (25) +0.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Apr +5.5% (13) +5.56%
1500 Consumer Credit Mar +$25.0B (13) +$41.9B
*4Q Revised Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
