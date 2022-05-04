Log in
Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down -- Data Week Ahead

05/04/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims               Apr 30    182K   (21)   180K 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)        1Q       -5.2%   (24)  +6.6%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)    1Q       +10.5%  (23)  +0.9%* 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls             Apr      +400K   (26)  +431K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate            Apr      +3.5%   (26)  +3.6% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**      Apr      +0.4%   (25)  +0.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**      Apr      +5.5%   (13)  +5.56% 
          1500  Consumer Credit              Mar     +$25.0B  (13)  +$41.9B 
 
*4Q Revised Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1014ET

