Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 5.7% -- Data Week Ahead

08/03/2021 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jul      +653K   (12)  +692K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Jul       59.8   (9)    59.8* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Jul       60.5   (26)   60.1 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 31    385K   (19)   400K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $74.2B  (26)  $71.24B 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +845K   (26)  +850K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       5.7%   (26)   5.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**     Jul      +0.3%   (21)  +0.33% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**     Jul      +3.9%   (11)  +3.58% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jun      +0.8%   (10)  +1.3% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jun      +$24.0B (12) +$35.3B 
 
*Jul Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 1014ET

