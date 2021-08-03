Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 5.7% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +653K (12) +692K 0945 Markit Services PMI Jul 59.8 (9) 59.8* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 60.5 (26) 60.1 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 31 385K (19) 400K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $74.2B (26) $71.24B Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +845K (26) +850K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 5.7% (26) 5.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Jul +0.3% (21) +0.33% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Jul +3.9% (11) +3.58% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.8% (10) +1.3% 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$24.0B (12) +$35.3B *Jul Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 1014ET