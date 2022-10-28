Advanced search
Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Up to 3.6% -- Data Week Ahead

10/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Chicago PMI                 Oct       47.0   (3)    45.7 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Oct       N/A          -17.2 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Oct       49.9   (3)    49.9* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Oct       50.2   (11)   50.9 
          1000  Construction Spending       Sep      -0.6%   (6)   -0.7% 
          1000  Job Openings                Sep       N/A           10.1M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Oct      +190K   (4)   +208K 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 29    222K   (3)    217K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Sep      $72.0B  (8)   $67.4B 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       3Q       +0.6%   (7)   -4.1%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   3Q       +3.6%   (7)   +10.2%** 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI     Oct       46.6   (3)    46.6* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Oct       55.5   (11)   56.7 
          1000  Factory Orders              Sep      +0.4%   (5)   +0% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Oct      +225K   (11)  +263K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Oct       3.6%   (11)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Oct      +0.3%   (10)  +0.31% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Oct       N/A          +4.98% 
 
*Oct Flash Reading 
**2Q Revised Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1415ET

