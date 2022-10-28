Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Up to 3.6% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Chicago PMI Oct 47.0 (3) 45.7 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A -17.2 Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Oct 49.9 (3) 49.9* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 50.2 (11) 50.9 1000 Construction Spending Sep -0.6% (6) -0.7% 1000 Job Openings Sep N/A 10.1M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +190K (4) +208K Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 29 222K (3) 217K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $72.0B (8) $67.4B 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q +0.6% (7) -4.1%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +3.6% (7) +10.2%** 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Oct 46.6 (3) 46.6* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 55.5 (11) 56.7 1000 Factory Orders Sep +0.4% (5) +0% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +225K (11) +263K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 3.6% (11) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Oct +0.3% (10) +0.31% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Oct N/A +4.98% *Oct Flash Reading **2Q Revised Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

