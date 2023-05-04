The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Apr +180K (27) +236K 0830 Unemployment Rate Apr 3.6% (27) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Apr +0.3% (25) +0.27% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Apr +4.2% (10) +4.2% 1500 Consumer Credit Mar +$16.8B (12) +$15.3B *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1014ET