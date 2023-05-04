The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls              Apr       +180K   (27)  +236K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate             Apr        3.6%   (27)   3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*        Apr       +0.3%   (25)  +0.27% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*        Apr       +4.2%   (10)  +4.2% 
          1500  Consumer Credit               Mar      +$16.8B  (12) +$15.3B 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1014ET