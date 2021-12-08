Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unemployment Rates, OECD - Updated: December 2021

12/08/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unemployment rate falls slightly in the OECD area, reaching 5.7% in October 2021 Download the entire news release (graphs and tables included, PDF)

8 Dec. 2021 - The unemployment rate in the OECD area fell for the sixth consecutive month in October 2021, to 5.7% (from 5.8% in September), but at a slower pace than in previous months. It remained 0.5 percentage point above the pre-pandemic rate recorded in February 2020. The number of unemployed workers across the OECD area also continued to fall (by 0.2 million), reaching 38.3 million, still 2.8 million above the pre-pandemic level. The unemployment rate in the OECD area was stable among women (at 6.0%) and declined slightly among men (to 5.5%, from 5.6% in September). Unemployment also declined slightly among prime age and older workers aged 25 and above (down to 4.9%, from 5.0% in September), but edged up among younger people aged 15 to 24 (up to 12.1%, from 12.0%).

The fall in the OECD area unemployment rate when compared with the April 2020 peak should be interpreted with caution, as it largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the United States and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed, unlike in most other countries, including European member states, where they are recorded as employed. In addition, methodological changes to the EU Labour Force Survey blur the comparison for several European Union countries between December 2020 and subsequent months[1]. Furthermore, the unemployment rate may conceal additional slack in the labour market as some non-employed people may be "out of the labour force", either because they are not able to actively look for work or are not available to work.

In the euro area, there was another slight decrease in the unemployment rate in October (to 7.3%, from 7.4% in September), with the largest declines in Greece (to 12.9%, from 13.1%), Lithuania (to 6.5%, from 6.7%), Luxembourg (to 5.1%, from 5.3%) and the Netherlands (to 2.9%, from 3.1%). In contrast, the largest increases were observed in Austria (to 5.8%, from 5.2%) and Italy (to 9.4%, from 9.2%).

In October, the unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage point in Australia, to 5.2%, close to the pre-pandemic rate. It also increased in Colombia (to 13.0%, from 12.7% in September) and Korea (to 3.2%, from 3.0%), but declined in Canada (to 6.7%, from 6.9%), Israel (to 5.0% from 5.1%), Japan (to 2.7%, from 2.8%) and the United States (to 4.6%, from 4.8%). It was stable in Mexico (at 3.9%). More recent data show that in November, the unemployment rate declined further in Canada (by 0.7 percentage point, to 6.0%) and the United States(by 0.4 percentage point, to 4.2%).

OECD Chart: Unemployment rate, Total, % of labour force, Monthly, Apr 2005 - May 2020

Breaks between December 2020 and January 2021 for several EU Member States can affect aggregates for the euro area and OECD Total.

Link to underlying data- Source: Labour Force Statistics‌‌

‌‌

Source: OECD calculations based on US Current Population Survey

  • Next publication date: 18 January 2022 - see all release dates
  • Contacts: for further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Relations Division on (33) 1 45 24 97 00 or news.contact@oecd.org; others should contact the Statistics Directorate on stat.contact@oecd.org.
  • Link to previous news releases
  • More information on labour statistics at www.oecd.org/sdd/labour

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aIndian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes
RE
06:34aTUI : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
06:34aThree Hong Kong Bars Enter The World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List
BU
06:33aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : invested in innovative system for smoke removal in Greenhouse BXL
PU
06:32aNew social compact, transformative leadership will quicken Central Africa's economic diversification
PU
06:32aAGF MANAGEMENT : The Logjam is Breaking — Debt Ceiling Deal is Near; The Ukrainian Stalemate
PU
06:32aSTANTEC : Recently completed creek restoration withstands Hurricane Ida and protects area of Twelve Mile Creek for residents and wildlife
PU
06:32aCREALOGIX : IFZ Conversational Banking Study 2021
PU
06:32aCO.DON AG : Mexico's ambassador visits CO.DON AG
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE IN RACE TO BECOME FIRST $3 TRILLION COMPANY
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan is now Neutral
3Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter mark..
4Tesla sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in November - CPCA
5Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...

HOT NEWS