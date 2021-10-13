Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unemployment Rates, OECD - Updated: October 2021

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OECD monthly unemployment rate fell slightly to 6.0% in August 2021 Download the entire news release (graphs and tables included, PDF)

13 Oct. 2021 - The OECD area monthly unemployment rate fell for the fourth consecutive month, albeit slightly, in August 2021, to 6.0% (from 6.1% in July). While the rate remains 0.7 percentage point above the pre-pandemic rate as at February 2020[1], this latest update represents a continuation of the downward trend since the peak of 8.8% in April 2020, with the exception of April 2021. However, some care is needed in interpreting the fall in the OECD area unemployment rate when compared with the April 2020 peak, as it largely reflects the return of temporary laid-off workers in the United States and Canada, where they are recorded as unemployed.[2] The number of unemployed workers across the OECD area continued to fall (by 1.0 million) in August 2021, reaching 39.7 million, still 4.3 million above the level in February 2020.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate reached 7.5% in August 2021, down slightly from 7.6% in July, getting closer to pre-pandemic rates. There were falls of 0.3 percentage point or more in Greece (to 13.2%, from 14.2% in July), Finland (to 7.2%, from 7.8%), Spain (to 14.0%, from 14.5%), Latvia (to 7.1%, from 7.5%) and Lithuania (to 7.2%, from 7.5%).

Outside the euro area, the largest decreases in unemployment rates in August (from July) were observed in Colombia (to 12.7%, from 13.6%), Korea (to 2.8%, from 3.3%), Canada (to 7.1%, from 7.5%) and the United States (to 5.2%, from 5.4%), while slight changes or no changes were observed in most other countries, including Australia (at 4.5%, from 4.6%), Japan (2.8%), Mexico (at 4.1%, from 4.2%), Poland (at 3.4%) and Turkey (at 12.1%). More recent data show that in September 2021 the unemployment rate declined further in the United States (by 0.4 percentage point, to 4.8%) and Canada(by 0.2 percentage point, to 6.9%).

OECD Chart: Unemployment rate, Total, % of labour force, Monthly, Apr 2005 - May 2020

Link to underlying data- Source: Labour Force Statistics‌‌

‌‌

Source: OECD calculations based on US Current Population Survey

__________________________

1. New methodology in the EU Labour Force Survey (EU-LFS) from 2021 with the entry into force of the Integrated European Social Statistics (IESS) Framework Regulation, resulted in updated definitions of the labour status. These changes result in time series breaks between December 2020 and January 2021 for several European Union Member States. More details on the main methodological changes to the EU LFS can be found here.

2. For Canada and the United States, the statistical treatment of people on temporary layoff is different from other OECD countries, where these people are typically recorded as employed. See the note on the divergence in employment and unemployment statistics during the COVID-19 crisis in the end of this News Release.

  • Next publication date: 9 November 2021- see all release dates
  • Contacts: for further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Relations Division on (33) 1 45 24 97 00 or news.contact@oecd.org; others should contact the Statistics Directorate on stat.contact@oecd.org.
  • Link to previous news releases
  • More information on labour statistics at www.oecd.org/sdd/labour

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aSALMON EVOLUTION ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
06:26aThe Official Release of “THE TORCH IN MY HEART”, an Animated Short Film Telling the True Story of a 3-generation Family Dedicated to Saving the Lives of Women
BU
06:26aKATEK SE : KATEK strengthens eMobility business by investing in iOX Mobility GmbH
EQ
06:26aAfrican broadcast group, MultiChoice puts South Africa centre stage in Dubai lineup with One Night with Mzansi and Content Showcase
GL
06:25aPRESS RELEASE : KATEK SE: KATEK strengthens eMobility business by investing in iOX Mobility GmbH
DJ
06:24aEurope's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries
RE
06:23aChina's Sept exports surprisingly robust despite power crunch
RE
06:22aA virtual meeting between WFTU and the General Federation of Yemen workers' trade unions took place on October 13th, 2021
PU
06:22aUNEMPLOYMENT RATES, OECD - UPDATED : October 2021
PU
06:22aNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3rd
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks soft before U.S. CPI, oil near multi-year highs
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3Festering Evergrande contagion worries push China spreads to record
4Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
5Tesla pushing Volkswagen to accelerate electric vehicle shift

HOT NEWS