Unemployment Seen Ticking Down to 5.6% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +706K (34) +559K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 5.6% (34) 5.8% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (30) +0.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +3.6% (15) +1.98% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $71.4B (31) $68.9B 1000 Factory Orders May +1.7% (25) -0.6% *All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

