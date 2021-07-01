Unemployment Seen Ticking Down to 5.6% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jun +706K (34) +559K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jun 5.6% (34) 5.8%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Jun +0.3% (30) +0.5%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Jun +3.6% (15) +1.98%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit May $71.4B (31) $68.9B
1000 Factory Orders May +1.7% (25) -0.6%
*All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
