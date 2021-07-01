Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Unemployment Seen Ticking Down to 5.6% -- Data Week Ahead

07/01/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jun      +706K   (34)  +559K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jun       5.6%   (34)   5.8% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*      Jun      +0.3%   (30)  +0.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*      Jun      +3.6%   (15)  +1.98% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          May      $71.4B  (31)  $68.9B 
          1000  Factory Orders              May      +1.7%   (25)  -0.6% 
 
*All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:54aNigerian lawmakers pass historic oil overhaul bill
RE
10:15aUnemployment Seen Ticking Down to 5.6% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:31aNigeria's house of representatives pass oil overhaul bill - plenary session
RE
09:16aCorn Export Sales Low on Canceled Sales
DJ
08:25aOil climbs while OPEC+ considers output increase
RE
06:49aOPEC+ could add about 2 million bpd oil to market in August-December, says source
RE
05:41aSeres Therapeutics in Commercialization Pact With Nestle Health Science
DJ
04:55aEDF, Shell JV Wins Offshore Wind Project in US
DJ
04:53aKenyan shilling slightly weakens on demand from oil importers, others
RE
04:42aMalaysia says palm oil industry faces $2.4 billion annual loss due to labour crunch
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 3-month high, eyes on payrolls
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS