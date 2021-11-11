Unemployment falls for eighth consecutive month

Thursday 11 November 2021

The total number of people unemployed in Guernsey fell for an eighth consecutive month to 363 at the end of October, a reduction of 21 from the end of September 2021.

The number of job adverts promoted by the Job Centre decreased slightly to 424.

The number of people who were in work and claiming additional financial support was 351, a decrease of 11 from September 2021.

A number of training schemes and placements were run through the Job Centre to support people into employment. At the end of October there were 25 people on training schemes such as Work to Benefit, Kickstart and placements with the third sector.

The number of new claims for employment and income related benefits decreased, with 27 new claims made, compared with 31 in September 2021.

These figures are a snapshot taken at the end of October.