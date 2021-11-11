Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unemployment falls for eighth consecutive month

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thursday 11 November 2021

The total number of people unemployed in Guernsey fell for an eighth consecutive month to 363 at the end of October, a reduction of 21 from the end of September 2021.

The number of job adverts promoted by the Job Centre decreased slightly to 424.

The number of people who were in work and claiming additional financial support was 351, a decrease of 11 from September 2021.

A number of training schemes and placements were run through the Job Centre to support people into employment. At the end of October there were 25 people on training schemes such as Work to Benefit, Kickstart and placements with the third sector.

The number of new claims for employment and income related benefits decreased, with 27 new claims made, compared with 31 in September 2021.

These figures are a snapshot taken at the end of October.

Disclaimer

States of Guernsey published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aIPAD BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Apple iPad Air, Pro & mini Sales Published by Consumer Articles
BU
05:34aNAGUIB SAWIRIS : Egypt's Sawiris looks to battery metals, awaits nod on gold concessions
RE
05:31aYeahka Invests RMB100 million to Acquire 60% Stake in Qianqianhui to Expand its In-Store e-Commerce Service Solutions
AQ
05:31aScandinavian ChemoTech signs agreement with AIIMS Jodhpur, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) as part of the India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre
AQ
05:31aNomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Pricer AB
AQ
05:31aCineplex Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
05:31aBLACK FRIDAY SILHOUETTE CAMEO 4 & 3 DEALS (2021) : Early Silhouette Cutting Machine Savings Published by Saver Trends
BU
05:31aNICE Reports Accelerated Total Revenue Growth of 20% For the Third Quarter of 2021 and 28% Growth in Cloud Revenue
BU
05:29aThe Growth in SME Loans and illimity's Profits Continues in the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
05:28aPolymer Factory Sweden AB extends quality agreement with Merck KGaA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS
5ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion

HOT NEWS